Will Benson News: Homers in three straight
Benson started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Guardians.
Benson erased Cleveland's early lead with a solo shot in the fifth inning, giving him homers in three consecutive games. He has five extra-base hits in the seven games since being called up from Triple-A Louisville. Benson's played all three outfield positions for the Reds, who have coped with injuries at all three positions within the last week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now