Will Benson News: Homers in three straight

Benson started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Guardians.

Benson erased Cleveland's early lead with a solo shot in the fifth inning, giving him homers in three consecutive games. He has five extra-base hits in the seven games since being called up from Triple-A Louisville. Benson's played all three outfield positions for the Reds, who have coped with injuries at all three positions within the last week.