Will Benson News: In lineup again

Benson started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Astros.

Benson made a second consecutive start in right field since being called up at the end of last week. The lefty-hitting outfielder is filling in for the injured Jake Fraley (calf) but may be limited to starting against right-handers. Benson is 1-for-7 with a double and an RBI during his second stint this season in the majors.