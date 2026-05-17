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Will Benson News: Leads off again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 6:42pm

Benson batted leadoff for the third time in the last five games and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 10-3 loss to Cleveland.

The struggles of TJ Friedl (.182 average) has forced Cincinnati manager Terry Francona to seek other solutions at leadoff. Either Benson or Dane Myers has hit atop the order the last five games. Benson's .176 doesn't scream leadoff batter, but his ability to get on base (17.4 BB%) makes him a better option than Friedl at this time. Benson has just one hit over his last 19 at-bats.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
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