Will Benson News: Makes first start after call-up

Benson started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to San Francisco.

Benson struck out swinging four times -- three whiffs and one foul tip -- in his season debut since being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He swung the bat well for the Bats, but Wednesday's effort was reminder of his struggles in 2024, when Benson struck out 39.7 percent of the time against major-league pitching.