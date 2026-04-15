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Will Benson News: Not starting against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Benson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Benson will be on the bench for the fourth game in a row, with the Reds having faced three right-handers and one lefty during that stretch. The left-handed-hitting Benson looked as though he might be a candidate to move into a strong-side platoon role after the Reds optioned Noelvi Marte to Triple-A Louisville on Monday, but the newly recalled Rece Hinds may instead get a look as a full-time player in right field.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
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