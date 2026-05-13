Will Benson News: Occupying leadoff spot Wednesday

Benson will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Nationals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

After winning their final two games of the past weekend to bring an end to an eight-game losing streak, the Reds returned to their losing ways in Tuesday's series opener, falling 10-4 to the Nationals. The loss has prompted manager Terry Francona to shake up the lineup, with Benson ascending to the leadoff spot and TJ Friedl dropping to eighth in the batting order. Benson is hitting just .227 in May, but he's drawn six walks on the month to prop his on-base percentage up to .414. Benson will be making his fourth straight start Wednesday and will stick in the lineup over Ke'Bryan Hayes, who brings an elite glove at third base but has been one of the majors' worst-performing regulars in 2026 with a .191 wOBA over 38 games.