Will Benson News: Out of Saturday's lineup
Benson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Benson will retreat to the bench Saturday after going 0-for-7 with two walks and four strikeouts over his last four contests. Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl and Noelvi Marte will form Cincinnati's outfield trio while Benson sits.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Benson See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central37 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes42 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Benson See More