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Will Benson News: Out of Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Benson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Benson will retreat to the bench Saturday after going 0-for-7 with two walks and four strikeouts over his last four contests. Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl and Noelvi Marte will form Cincinnati's outfield trio while Benson sits.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
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