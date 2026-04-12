Will Benson News: Playing time slipping

Benson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

After beginning the season with starts in Cincinnati's first five games against right-handed pitching, Benson finds himself on the bench Sunday for the fourth time in the past six contests, all of which have been versus righties. Noelvi Marte is starting in right field and batting eighth in the series finale versus the Halos and appears to be the Reds' preferred primary option at the position.