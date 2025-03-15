Fantasy Baseball
Will Benson headshot

Will Benson News: Relegated to Louisville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

The Reds optioned Benson to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Benson had a pretty underwhelming season with the Reds in 2024, slashing .187/.274/.376 with 14 homers, 43 RBI and 16 stolen bases over 128 games. He managed to bounce back during Cactus League play, posting an .853 OPS over 30 plate appearances, though 10 of those plate appearances ended in strikeouts. He'll head to Triple-A for now, though Benson could return to Cincinnati if he gets hot or outfield depth becomes an issue.

