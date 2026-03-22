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Will Benson News: Survives with roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Benson is expected to make the Opening Day roster, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds announced a slew of roster moves Saturday, and Benson survived the cuts, as both JJ Bleday and Rece Hinds were optioned to Triple-A Louisville. The roster doesn't have to be set until just before Opening Day, so a late waiver claim could bring a change. Benson, who swatted his fifth spring home run Saturday, is batting .250 (10-for-40) with eight walks, eight RBI and 14 runs scored over 16 Cactus League games.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
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