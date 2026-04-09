Will Benson News: Taking seat Thursday
Benson is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Miami.
After starting each of the first five games against righties this season, the left-handed-hitting Benson has now been in the lineup just two times across the Reds' last four tilts versus right-handed pitching. TJ Friedl, Dane Myers and Spencer Steer will form the Reds' outfield trio.
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