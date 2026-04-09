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Will Benson News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Benson is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Miami.

After starting each of the first five games against righties this season, the left-handed-hitting Benson has now been in the lineup just two times across the Reds' last four tilts versus right-handed pitching. TJ Friedl, Dane Myers and Spencer Steer will form the Reds' outfield trio.

Will Benson
Cincinnati Reds
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