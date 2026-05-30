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Will Brennan News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Giants recalled Brennan from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

After being sent to Triple-A on Friday, Brennan will turn right back around and rejoin the active roster as an injury replacement for Harrison Bader (foot). Brennan has gone just 2-for-23 at the plate in the majors this season and will likely work primarily as a depth piece until Bader returns.

Will Brennan
San Francisco Giants
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