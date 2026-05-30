Will Brennan News: Back in big leagues
The Giants recalled Brennan from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.
After being sent to Triple-A on Friday, Brennan will turn right back around and rejoin the active roster as an injury replacement for Harrison Bader (foot). Brennan has gone just 2-for-23 at the plate in the majors this season and will likely work primarily as a depth piece until Bader returns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Brennan See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week27 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week41 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer252 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the WeekMay 18, 2025
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to TargetMay 17, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Brennan See More