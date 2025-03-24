Will Brennan News: Denied Opening Day roster spot

The Guardians optioned Brennan to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Brennan seemed to be in good position to open the season in the strong side of a platoon in right field, but the Guardians' acquisition of Nolan Jones over the weekend ended Brennan's hopes of breaking camp with the big club. The 27-year-old should be in line for steady at-bats with Columbus while he awaits another opportunity with the big club.