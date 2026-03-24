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Will Brennan News: Dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Giants optioned Brennan to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brennan's .325/.386/.500 slash line through 44 plate appearances in the Cactus League made a strong case for him to break camp with the big club, but he'll ultimately head back to the minors to begin the year. The 28-year-old outfielder has routinely batted above .300 at the Triple-A level and could earn a spot on the Giants' bench if he continues to swing a hot bat.

Will Brennan
San Francisco Giants
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