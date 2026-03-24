Will Brennan News: Dispatched to Triple-A
The Giants optioned Brennan to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Brennan's .325/.386/.500 slash line through 44 plate appearances in the Cactus League made a strong case for him to break camp with the big club, but he'll ultimately head back to the minors to begin the year. The 28-year-old outfielder has routinely batted above .300 at the Triple-A level and could earn a spot on the Giants' bench if he continues to swing a hot bat.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Brennan See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer185 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week310 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target311 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update364 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: American League UpdateMarch 20, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Brennan See More