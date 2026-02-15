Will Brennan headshot

Will Brennan News: Joins San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Brennen (elbow) agreed to a one-year, major-league contract with the Giants on Sunday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 28-year-old was limited to 159 plate appearances between Triple-A and the majors last season, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in June and then required surgery to address a sports hernia in September. Brennan is fully healthy now, however, and should serve as a fourth outfielder for the Giants.

Will Brennan
San Francisco Giants
