Will Brennan News: Launches two homers Friday

Brennan went 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs in Friday's spring game against the Mariners.

Brennan logged his first two homers of the Cactus League during the latter innings of the game. He's ostensibly battling with Jhonkensy Noel for the starting job in right field, but the position may become a platoon of the two. Brennan is batting .286 (8-for-28) with three extra-base hits and five RBI, while Noel is 10-for-35 (.286) with one homer, three RBI and 15 strikeouts.