Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Brennan headshot

Will Brennan News: Launches two homers Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 7:49am

Brennan went 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs in Friday's spring game against the Mariners.

Brennan logged his first two homers of the Cactus League during the latter innings of the game. He's ostensibly battling with Jhonkensy Noel for the starting job in right field, but the position may become a platoon of the two. Brennan is batting .286 (8-for-28) with three extra-base hits and five RBI, while Noel is 10-for-35 (.286) with one homer, three RBI and 15 strikeouts.

Will Brennan
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now