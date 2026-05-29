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Will Brennan News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Giants optioned Brennan to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

Brennan has managed to go just 2-for-23 during his limited opportunities with the Giants. The club did not announce a corresponding roster move, but it's possible Jung Hoo Lee (back) returns for this weekend's series in Colorado.

Will Brennan
San Francisco Giants
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