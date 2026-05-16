Will Brennan News: Recalled from Sacramento

The Giants recalled Brennan from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

With Heliot Ramos (quad) landing on the injured list Saturday, Brennan will come up from Triple-A to fill the void in San Francisco's outfield unit. The 28-year-old has gone 0-for-9 at the plate in the big leagues so far this year but is slashing .341/.374/.451 through 92 plate appearances at Sacramento.