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Will Brennan News: Receives call-up to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 11:54am

The Giants recalled Brennan from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

With Jared Oliva (wrist) and Harrison Bader (hamstring) landing on the injured list, Brennan and Drew Gilbert will move up to the majors to burnish the Giants' outfield depth.

Will Brennan
San Francisco Giants
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