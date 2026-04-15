Will Brennan News: Receives call-up to majors
The Giants recalled Brennan from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
With Jared Oliva (wrist) and Harrison Bader (hamstring) landing on the injured list, Brennan and Drew Gilbert will move up to the majors to burnish the Giants' outfield depth.
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