Will Brennan News: Roster spot not confirmed

Brennan may not make the Guardians' Opening Day roster after the team acquired Nolan Jones from Colorado via a trade Saturday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Brennan appeared headed for a platoon role in right field with Jhonkensy Noel -- and was informed he'd made the team earlier last week by manager Stephen Vogt -- but Saturday's acquisition of the left-handed hitting Jones throws Brennan's roster status up in the air. "No final decisions have been made," Vogt said. "We just have to work through some things over the next few days. This was unforeseen." That Jones is out of options and can't be sent to the minors while Brennan has options indicates the latter may open the regular season at Triple-A Columbus.