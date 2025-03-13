Will Brennan News: Still in line to make roster

Brennan is still in line to make the Guardians' Opening Day roster despite a slow spring training, Mandy Bell and Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Brennan has struggled each of the last two seasons with OPS marks of .655 and .697, respectively. Even after logging only six hits across 24 at-bats in the spring this season -- only one of which has gone for extra bases -- he is still projected to make the roster and split reps with Jhonkensy Noel in right field. Brennan would provide a contact-heavy profile at the plate from the left side, while Noel should provide more pop with more strikeouts.