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Will Childers News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Childers (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Saturday.

Childers missed over a month of action due to an undisclosed injury. He got knocked around in his first appearance since being activated, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning against Triple-A Durham.

Will Childers
Milwaukee Brewers
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