Will Childers News: Activated from IL
Childers (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Saturday.
Childers missed over a month of action due to an undisclosed injury. He got knocked around in his first appearance since being activated, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning against Triple-A Durham.
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