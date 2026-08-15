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Will Dion News: Stellar in bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Dion did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Mets, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out seven over 4.1 scoreless innings.

Dion entered with two outs in the first inning and dominated the Mets, throwing 41 of 64 pitches for strikes with 11 whiffs. The southpaw has thrived with his new club, firing eight scoreless frames and picking up one win in three appearances since debuting with Washington on Aug. 5. On the year, he owns a 3.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB across 27.2 innings with the Guardians and Nationals.

Will Dion
Washington Nationals
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