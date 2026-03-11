Will Robertson News: Sent out to minor-league camp

The Orioles reassigned Robertson to minor-league camp Wednesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Robertson logged 75 plate appearances in the big leagues last season between stops with the Blue Jays and White Sox, but after being claimed off waivers by the Orioles over the winter and later outrighted off the 40-man roster, he never appeared to be a strong candidate to break camp with Baltimore. He's slated to serve as organizational outfield depth at Triple-A Norfolk in 2026.