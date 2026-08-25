Will Smith Injury: Catching five innings

Smith (neck) is scheduled to catch five innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It will be Smith's first game action since he went down in early June due to neck inflammation. The Dodgers will ease him into action by working him up to catching a complete game. The goal is to likely have the 31-year-old ready by Sept. 1, which is when MLB rosters expand.