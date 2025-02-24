Fantasy Baseball
Will Smith headshot

Will Smith Injury: Closing in on Cactus debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Smith (ankle) might be ready to make his Cactus League debut by Thursday or Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been slowed early on in camp by an ankle injury, but it hasn't kept him from catching bullpen sessions or taking live batting practice and he's almost ready to play in a game. The Dodgers open their season on March 18 in the first of two games against the Cubs in Tokyo and Smith is expected to be ready to roll by then.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
