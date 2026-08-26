Will Smith Injury: Goes deep in first rehab game
Smith (neck) went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Tuesday in a minor-league rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Smith logged his first game action since landing on the IL in early June due to a neck injury. The All-Star backstop went hitless in his first two plate appearances Tuesday before slugging a two-run homer to left field in the fifth inning. Smith caught five frames before exiting, hitting the target that was set for him going into the contest. He's expected to play a handful more games in the minors before potentially returning to the big-league club at the start of September.
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