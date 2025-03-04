Fantasy Baseball
Will Smith headshot

Will Smith Injury: Knee injury not serious

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 7:39pm

Manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds that Smith's (knee) removal was precautionary, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith exited the game after getting hit in the left knee by a pitch, though the team isn't concerned about it, and Roberts added that Smith wasn't going to stay in the game for more than another inning anyway. The 29-year-old backstop may get a day off to recover from any lingering soreness, but his Opening Day availability hasn't changed.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
