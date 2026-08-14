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Will Smith Injury: Takes batting practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:36am

Smith (neck) took part in on-field batting practice Friday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

The BP session marks a significant milestone for Smith, who has been sidelined for over two months due to a neck injury. The veteran backstop resumed baseball activities in late July and appears to be moving closer to kicking off a minor-league rehab assignment. If all goes well for Smith moving forward, he could rejoin the big-league club by the end of August.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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