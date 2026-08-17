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Will Smith Injury: Tracking toward rehab games next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Smith (neck) will begin a rehab assignment next week if the catcher's workouts go well this week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Smith has turned a corner in his recovery from a neck injury and is nearly ready to test things out in a game setting. Considering he last played in a game June 5, the catcher will likely need several rehab games before rejoining the Dodgers' active roster. Smith collected a .720 OPS with six home runs in 52 contests before getting hurt.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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