Will Smith News: Absent from lineup
Smith isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
After going 4-for-15 with three RBI and two runs scored in Los Angelels' last series against Colorado, Smith will retreat to the bench to begin Tuesday's series opener in San Francisco. Dalton Rushing will replace him behind the plate and bat sixth.
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