Will Smith News: Back in action Thursday

Smith (knee) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Thursday's Cactus League contest versus the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after being hit on the left knee by a pitch, but his exit was deemed precautionary and he's back out there following a day of rest. The bigger worry for the 29-year-old catcher is an ankle injury suffered last year that lingered into camp this spring, although it's not expected to affect Smith's Opening Day availability.