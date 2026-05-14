Will Smith News: Batting leadoff
Smith is leading off as the designated hitter Thursday versus the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
This is the first time in Smith's MLB career that he is hitting leadoff. Smith is taking over Shohei Ohtani's spot and position in the lineup Thursday while Dalton Rushing starts behind the plate.
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