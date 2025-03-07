Fantasy Baseball
Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Belts first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday in a Cactus League win over the Rangers.

Smith got a late start to spring action due to a lingering ankle issue, and he exited Tuesday's game against Cincinnati after being hit in the knee by a pitch. However, the All-Star backstop appears to have avoided a significant injury on the HBP, as he started at catcher Thursday and belted a solo shot to left field in the fourth inning. Smith posted a career-worst .760 OPS over 544 regular-season plate appearances last season, but he contributed 20 home runs and 75 RBI and continues to be regarded as one of fantasy's most reliable catchers.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
