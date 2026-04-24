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Will Smith News: Belts third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Smith went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Cubs.

Smith started the scoring with a blast off Jameson Taillon in the third inning. Prior to Friday, Smith had gone 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts over his previous three games. The catcher is batting a solid .266 with a .729 OPS, three homers, 14 RBI, 11 runs scored and no stolen bases over 24 contests this season. The Dodgers' have a good problem in trying to balance playing time for Smith and Dalton Rushing, who has been even better at the dish with seven home runs in just 35 plate appearances. That's a battle that Smith is winning for now, though he may get more off days during his slumps if Rushing's bat stays hot as well.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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