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Will Smith News: Belts winning homer on birthday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-2 win against Arizona.

It was a big day for the All-Star catcher, who not only celebrated his 31st birthday but also was the subject of a bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium. After failing to reach base in his first three plate appearances, Smith came through in the clutch, smacking a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to flip a one-run deficit into a one-run lead. Smith's 2025 campaign concluded with a game-winning homer in Game 7 of the World Series, and he's off to a fast start in 2026, slashing .273/.273/.818 with two long balls and five RBI through three games.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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