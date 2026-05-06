Will Smith News: Exiting starting nine
Smith is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Houston.
Smith started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he will get some rest during Wednesday's matinee. Dalton Rushing will be behind the dish and bat seventh in the rubber match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets13 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)16 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 2016 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More