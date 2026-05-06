Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Smith is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Houston.

Smith started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he will get some rest during Wednesday's matinee. Dalton Rushing will be behind the dish and bat seventh in the rubber match.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
13 days ago
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
MLB
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
16 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
16 days ago