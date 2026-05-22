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Will Smith News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Smith is not in the lineup for Friday's contest in Milwaukee.

Smith started at catcher in all three games against the Padres earlier this week, but he will get a breather for Friday's series opener versus the Brewers. Dalton Rushing will be behind the dish and batting eighth for the Dodgers.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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