Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Getting breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Smith is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Smith started the previous six games and will receive a day off after going 5-for-19 with three walks, a homer, three RBI and four runs during that stretch. Dalton Rushing will step in behind the plate and bat seventh for the series finale in Anaheim.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
24 days ago