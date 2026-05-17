Will Smith News: Getting breather Sunday
Smith is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Smith started the previous six games and will receive a day off after going 5-for-19 with three walks, a homer, three RBI and four runs during that stretch. Dalton Rushing will step in behind the plate and bat seventh for the series finale in Anaheim.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 98 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More