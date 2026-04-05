Will Smith News: Getting breather Sunday
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Smith started the previous four games behind the plate and will receive Sunday off after going 5-for-17 with a walk and two runs during that stretch. Dalton Rushing will handle the catching for righty Roki Sasaki in the series finale.
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