Will Smith News: Getting rest Saturday
Smith is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Cubs, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Smith belted a three-run homer Friday, but he'll begin the middle contest of the three-game series on the bench. That will give Dalton Rushing, who is having a big season as Smith's backup, another chance to start. Smith figures to be back in the lineup Sunday for the series finale.
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