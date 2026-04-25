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Will Smith News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Smith is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Cubs, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Smith belted a three-run homer Friday, but he'll begin the middle contest of the three-game series on the bench. That will give Dalton Rushing, who is having a big season as Smith's backup, another chance to start. Smith figures to be back in the lineup Sunday for the series finale.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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