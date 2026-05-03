Will Smith News: Getting Sunday off
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Smith started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for Sunday's afternoon finale after going 1-for-6 with two walks and a strikeout. Dalton Rushing is taking over behind the plate and batting sixth for the Dodgers.
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