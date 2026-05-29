Will Smith News: Goes yard in win

Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

Smith has three extra-base hits (two homers, one double) over his last three contests. The catcher is batting a modest .235 (16-for-68) in May, but he's hit three of his six homers on the year during the month. He's hitting .255 with a .732 OPS, 23 RBI, 21 runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases over 181 plate appearances this season.