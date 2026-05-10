Will Smith News: Idle Sunday
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Smith will receive a breather for the series finale after going 1-for-7 with a walk while starting behind the plate during the first two contests of the series. Dalton Rushing will handle catching duties for the finale versus Atlanta.
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