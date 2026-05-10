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Will Smith News: Idle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Smith will receive a breather for the series finale after going 1-for-7 with a walk while starting behind the plate during the first two contests of the series. Dalton Rushing will handle catching duties for the finale versus Atlanta.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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