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Will Smith News: Idle Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Smith isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After going 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts over his last three games, Smith will step aside Thursday while the red-hot Dalton Rushing starts behind the plate and bats seventh.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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