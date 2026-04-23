Will Smith News: Idle Thursday
Smith isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After going 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts over his last three games, Smith will step aside Thursday while the red-hot Dalton Rushing starts behind the plate and bats seventh.
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