Will Smith News: Idle Tuesday
Smith is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Smith is getting some rest after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout during the series opener in Arizona on Monday. Dalton Rushing has the start behind the plate Tuesday and is batting eighth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 276 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 258 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More