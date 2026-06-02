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Will Smith News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Smith is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Smith is getting some rest after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout during the series opener in Arizona on Monday. Dalton Rushing has the start behind the plate Tuesday and is batting eighth.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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