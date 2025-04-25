Will Smith News: In Friday's lineup

Smith (wrist) is starting behind home plate and batting sixth against the Pirates on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Smith injured his left wrist during Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Cubs while tagging Ian Happ at home plate in the sixth frame. Austin Barnes got the start Wednesday, but thanks to Thursday's off-day, Smith has been cleared to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener. Smith has started the season slashing .350/.453/.567 with one stolen base, eight runs scored, three home runs and 15 RBI in 75 plate appearances.