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Will Smith News: Knocks three hits Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Smith went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in an 8-3 win against Houston on Monday.

Smith got a rest day Sunday and responded to his return to the lineup with his third three-hit performance of the season. The All-Star backstop's knocks included a pair of doubles, which were his first extra-base hits since April 24. Smith's power has been somewhat lacking this season -- he has a modest three home runs and three doubles through 30 games -- but he's slashing a nice .280/.348/.400 with 12 runs, 16 RBI and an 11:19 BB:K.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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