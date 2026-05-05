Will Smith News: Knocks three hits Monday
Smith went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in an 8-3 win against Houston on Monday.
Smith got a rest day Sunday and responded to his return to the lineup with his third three-hit performance of the season. The All-Star backstop's knocks included a pair of doubles, which were his first extra-base hits since April 24. Smith's power has been somewhat lacking this season -- he has a modest three home runs and three doubles through 30 games -- but he's slashing a nice .280/.348/.400 with 12 runs, 16 RBI and an 11:19 BB:K.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets12 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)15 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 2015 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More