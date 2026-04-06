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Will Smith News: Not in Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 2:36pm

Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Smith will hit the bench for a second straight game, with Dalton Rushing working behind home plate and batting eighth. The decision to hold Smith out is a deliberate one, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noting Monday that he wants Smith to be the catcher for Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Smith has gone 8-for-29 (.276 average) with two home runs and five RBI to open the season.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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