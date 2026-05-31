Will Smith News: Not in Sunday's lineup
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Smith started the previous five games and will get a breather Sunday after going 5-for-14 with a double and two homers during that stretch. Dalton Rushing will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in the series finale versus Philadelphia.
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